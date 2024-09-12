Hull FC v Salford Red Devils squad news as both makes changes

SALFORD RED DEVILS will be without back-rower Sam Stone for Saturday’s trip to Hull FC.

Stone suffered an injury during last week’s win over Catalans Dragons and drops out of Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad.

Prop Loghan Lewis returns after two matches out with a groin injury while Ben Hellewell is recalled and Amir Bourouh left out of the Salford squad.

Hull FC make four changes, as Ligi Sao (ankle), Tom Briscoe (illness) and Jed Cartwright (suspension) miss out alongside loanee Sam Eseh.

Davy Litten is back in contention after almost two months out with a knee injury, while Ed Chamberlain is back after a shoulder issue saw him miss last week’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

There are also recalls for Leon Ruan and Ryan Westerman, the latter of whom is yet to make his first-team debut.

Hull FC 21-man squad: 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 13 Brad Fash, 15 Jordan Lane, 16 Jack Ashworth, 19 Morgan Smith, 21 Will Gardiner, 23 Davy Litten, 25 Harvey Barron, 26 Lewis Martin, 27 Zach Jebson, 28 Denive Balmforth, 30 Matty Laidlaw, 31 Jack Walker, 37 Logan Moy, 40 Jack Charles, 43 Ed Chamberlain, 45 Yusuf Aydin, 46 Tiaki Chan, 51 Leon Ruan, 54 Ryan Westerman.

Salford 21-man squad: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Nene Macdonald, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Deon Cross, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Amir Bourouh, 11 Sam Stone, 12 Kallum Watkins, 13 Oliver Partington, 14 Chris Atkin, 15 Shane Wright, 16 Joe Shorrocks, 17 Jack Ormondroyd, 23 Chris Hankinson, 24 Joe Mellor, 27 Gil Dudson, 28 Harvey Wilson, 31 Joe Bullock, 32 Jayden Nikorima.

