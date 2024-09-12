Jordan Abdull set for Catalans Dragons return as squads named for London Broncos tie

JORDAN ABDULL could make his Catalans Dragons comeback against one of his former clubs this Saturday.

The halfback has been sidelined by injury for the past seven weeks but has been named in Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad for the visit of London Broncos.

Prop Tevita Satae also comes back into contention after missing Catalans’ defeat at Salford Red Devils last weekend, with Franck Maria and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet the players to make way.

London, meanwhile, have named an unchanged 21-man squad to travel to Perpignan following their loss at Huddersfield Giants last week.

Catalans 21-man squad: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Arthur Romano, 4 Matthieu Laguerre, 5 Fouad Yaha, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Mike McMeeken, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Tariq Sims, 12 Paul Seguier, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Bayley Sironen, 16 Romain Navarrete, 17 Cesar Rouge, 20 Tevita Satae, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Jordan Abdull, 29 Sam Tomkins, 33 Jarrod Wallace, 34 Reimus Smith.

London 21-man squad: 2 Lee Kershaw, 3 Jarred Bassett, 4 Hakim Maloudi, 5 Iliess Macani, 6 Jack Campagnolo, 7 James Meadows, 8 Rob Butler, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Lewis Bienek, 11 Will Lovell, 12 Ethan Natoli, 15 Marcus Stock, 17 Sadiq Adebiyi, 18 Emmanuel Waine, 19 Rhys Kennedy, 20 Oli Leyland, 21 Robbie Storey, 23 Josh Rourke, 26 Jensen Monk, 29 Jacob Jones, 34 Ugo Tison.