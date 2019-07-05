St Helens embarrass Hull at KCOM Stadium

St Helens inflicted a heavy defeat on Hull FC tonight at the KCOM Stadium, running away to a 0-40 lead in the second half, before Hull scored two converted tries for a more respectable 12-40 scoreline.

St Helens established an 18-point lead after only 22 minutes with tries from Morgan Knowles, Theo Fages, who followed up his own kick to touch down, and Lachlan Coote, with Coote adding three conversions.

Hull fought back in the second half of the the first half and came close on several occasions, but without being able to convert pressure into points.

But Saints scored four more tries in the second half from Regan Grace, Jack Ashworth and Jonny Lomax, with Coote having added a second try, while he also kicked six conversions.

Hull rescued some pride with late tries from Jamie Shaul and Ratu Naulago, both converted by Marc Sneyd.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Connor, Josh Griffin, Ratu Naulago, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman; Subs: Josh Bowden, Brad Fash, Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave

Tries: Shaul, Naulago Goals: Sneyd 2

St Helens: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Bentley, Luke Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Dom Peyroux, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook; Subs: Kyle Amor, Joseph Paulo, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth.

Tries: Knowles, Fages, Coote 2, Grace, Ashworth, Lomax Goals: Coote 6

