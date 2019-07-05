Leeds secure crucial win at Castleford

Leeds Rhinos put in a strong defensive effort tonight to prevail 10-18 at Castleford Tigers.

For almost 70 minutes the Tigers, down 0-14 at that stage, were unable to penetrate the Leeds line, but two tries from winger James Clare brought them back to 10-14 before Leeds grabbed the win with a late try from Robert Lui.

Leeds had led 0-6 at half-time with a converted try from captain Trent Merrin, and they extended their lead in the second half with a try from Jack Walker when he supported a break by Tom Briscoe. Liam Sutcliffe converted both tries and added a penalty to put Leeds 14-point lead.

Tigers: Peter Mata’utia, James Clare, Greg Minikin, Cheyse Blair, Greg Eden, Jordan Rankin, Cory Aston, Liam Watts, Adam Milner, Daniel Smith, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Mike McMeeken, Nathan Massey; Subs: Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook.

Tries: Clare 2 Goals: Mata’utia

Rhinos: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Robert Lui, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Ava Seumanufagai, Trent Merrin, Brett Ferres, Liam Sutcliffe; Subs: Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Rhyse Martin, Brad Singleton.

Tries: Merrin, Walker, Lui Goals: Sutcliffe 3

