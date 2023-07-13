Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries as Andy Last’s side suffers long-term blow

HULL FC take on Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites go into this one on the back of a 16-6 win over bitter rivals Hull KR, a win which kept Hull’s chance of finishing in the play-offs alive.

Castleford, meanwhile, went down 34-16 at The Jungle against in-form Leigh Leopards last weekend as Wakefield Trinity closed the gap to just two points.

Team news and injuries

Hull will be without Tex Hoy after the fullback suffered another hamstring injury. Will Gardiner is also replaced by Davy Litten and Harvey Barron.

The Tigers will be without Jordan Turner after the centre suffered a broken thumb against Leigh, with Mahe Fonua the only change. Suaia Matagi is still on compassionate leave.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

20 Jack Brown

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

29 Jamie Shaul

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

15 Alex Sutcliffe

17 Jack Broadbent

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

24 Cain Robb

25 Brad Martin

26 Elliot Wallis

28 Sam Hall

31 Jason Qareqare

32 Liam Watts

39 Will Tate

40 Riley Dean

41 Jordan Johnstone