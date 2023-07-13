Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries as Andy Last’s side suffers long-term blow

HULL FC take on Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium.
The Black and Whites go into this one on the back of a 16-6 win over bitter rivals Hull KR, a win which kept Hull’s chance of finishing in the play-offs alive.
Castleford, meanwhile, went down 34-16 at The Jungle against in-form Leigh Leopards last weekend as Wakefield Trinity closed the gap to just two points.
Team news and injuries
Hull will be without Tex Hoy after the fullback suffered another hamstring injury. Will Gardiner is also replaced by Davy Litten and Harvey Barron.
The Tigers will be without Jordan Turner after the centre suffered a broken thumb against Leigh, with Mahe Fonua the only change. Suaia Matagi is still on compassionate leave.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
20 Jack Brown
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
29 Jamie Shaul
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
15 Alex Sutcliffe
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
24 Cain Robb
25 Brad Martin
26 Elliot Wallis
28 Sam Hall
31 Jason Qareqare
32 Liam Watts
39 Will Tate
40 Riley Dean
41 Jordan Johnstone