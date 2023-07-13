Wakefield Trinity set for biggest away following in six years for Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are a club used to fighting against all odds.

On numerous occasions in the Super League era, the West Yorkshire club has looked lost to relegation, only to mount an incredible fightback to preserve their top-flight status.

Their bitter, local rivals Castleford Tigers know all about that, having suffered relegation at the hands of Trinity back in 2006 at the so-called ‘Battle of Belle Vue’ – and it looks as though history could be about to repeat itself.

Wakefield currently sit two points behind Castleford having won three of their last four games and whilst the Tigers continue to falter Trinity are purring.

Ahead of their Super League fixture away at Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night at the John Smith’s Stadium, Trinity have revealed that over 800 tickets have been sold.

That is Wakefield’s biggest away support in six years as their much-suffering fans rally behind the club and its recent revival.

New signing Luke Gale will not play in the clash, but Mark Applegarth has had good news on that front with the mercurial halfback only expected to miss two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, Mason Lino will return from injury, potentially pushing makeshift halfback Liam Kay to the bench despite a wonderful display in the 27-26 win over Wigan Warriors last week.