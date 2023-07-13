Rohan Smith on Blake Austin interview and Leeds Rhinos future

LEEDS RHINOS star Blake Austin has been in the news recently following a stellar number of games.

The Australian halfback was awarded the Super League Player of the Month, but with his contract running out at the end of the season, Austin has been asked about his future on numerous occasions.

In an interview on Sky Sports’ The Verdict yesterday, Austin said: “I’ve got no issues with being honest, a contract is between two parties. From my end, I learned about my prospects of staying at the club in Rohan’s press conferences and the last I’ve heard is I’m in his thoughts,” the Leeds playmaker said.

“So hopefully I can keep playing well and stay in his thoughts. My preference has always been to stay at Leeds. I played in a Grand Final here six moths ago and I feel like my form has been pretty steady this year.

“I would love to keep turning out in front of the South Stand for a little bit longer for sure.”

Now, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has had his say on those comments as well as Austin’s future.

“Following from yesterday’s news, Blake and have I had a conversation today,” Smith said.

“I haven’t seen all of it, but I read one of the articles. He is asked a direct question so he gave his answer and that is ok. Blake and have I had a conversation and we will have more.”

“There has been ongoing dialogue with his player agent so we went through a few things there. Blake is an important part of our squad, he is playing well and he has had a good solid season.

“The contract side of things won’t be played out publicly from my end but we will continue to have conversations with Blake.”