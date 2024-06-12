Hull FC youngster Jack Charles signs new Super League deal

HULL FC have confirmed that young half-back Jack Charles has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The deal sees the 18-year old, who this morning was named in Paul Anderson’s England Academy squad, remain at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season.

Following the news of new contract for both Davy Litten and Lewis Martin earlier in Hull&Proud Week, as well as extensions for Logan Moy, Harvey Barron, Zach Jebson and Matty Laidlaw in recent weeks, the Black & Whites have secured the services of yet another local talent for the foreseeable future, and another product of their Centre of Excellence youth programme.

After an impressive season with FC’s U18s side in 2023, in which he was instrumental in aiding the side to a second consecutive semi-final appearance, Charles is currently enjoying his breakthrough campaign with FC’s first-team, having made eight senior appearances as well as still regularly featuring for both the club’s academy and reserves outfits.

The ball-playing Beverley Braves junior made his senior debut in FC’s Round 3 victory over London Broncos at the MKM Stadium earlier this season.

And the former Yorkshire Origin star is set to proudly represent his country in July for the second season in a row when England’s U18s take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium – Charles is the most experienced player within Anderson’s side.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Charles said: “It’s a dream come true to represent my boyhood club, so to have signed a new contract here is an incredibly special moment for me.

“I still have plenty of learning ahead, but I want to be a part of getting this club back to where it belongs and put some smiles back on the faces of our supporters over the next two years, and hopefully longer.

“Securing my future here means I can now concentrate on continuing to develop as a young player – having the likes of Jake Trueman as a mentor, and Jordan Abdull from next season too, is a mouth-watering prospect and I know how much I can learn from both of them.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “Jack is one of the brightest young half-backs in the game, and we’re delighted to have time with us for the next two seasons.

“Stepping up to the senior environment isn’t easy for anyone, never mind for an 18-year old who’s still only in his second year of the academy – but Jack has taken everything in his stride.

“He’s a bright young man with a good Rugby League brain, who’s keen to keep learning from those around him. It goes without saying that he is far from the finished article, but the early signs that he has shown during his time with us are promising, and that excites us as a club.

