Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet responds to speculation about NRL job

MATT PEET has reiterated his opinion that a job in the NRL is “of no interest” to the Wigan boss as speculation once more rises about his future.

Peet has worked wonders in his short time in charge of the Warriors, winning the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield, the World Club Challenge and the Super League Grand Final so far.

That has led Fox Sports columnist Matty Johns to link Peet with the vacant coaching position at the Parramatta Eels in the NRL.

Of course, the Eels are currently without a permanent head coach following the sacking of Brad Arthur, with Johns putting Peet in the hat.

Johns said: “A left-of-centre candidate. Rumours are circulating that Peet is interested in the Eels position, even though he’s extended his deal at Wigan.

“Peet has proven himself to be an elite coach in a short amount of time. He’s in his third season at the helm of the Warriors and already won a Challenge Cup, Super League title and beaten Penrith in the World Club Challenge, and picked up Coach of the Year honours.

“It’s little wonder Wigan gave him a seven-year extension, taking him until the end of 2030. Tactically astute and loved by his players, Peet will coach in the NRL one day.”

That being said, Peet has reiterated his desire to remain with Wigan, saying: “I think it’s (speculation) bound to happen because the team is playing well but it’s of no interest to me.”

Peet signed a seven-year deal with Wigan earlier this year.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast