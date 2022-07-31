Hull FC’s Adam Pearson says cost of French clubs in Super League is price worth paying

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has weighed in on the debate over the value of French teams in Super League, describing their inclusion as “an expensive dream, but a price worth paying.”

The Airlie Birds’ owner spoke exclusively to League Express following his side’s 30-6 victory over Toulouse Olympique at Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday night, saying that the game is in a huge financial crisis that has left some club owners questioning the position of Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

Pearson said, “In my opinion it goes without saying that the French contribution to Super League is good for the competition.

“What Bernard (Guasch) has done at Catalans with his money, bringing in Steve (McNamara) and putting in so much to build a really good club with a great game-day experience for fans, has to be admired.

“And they are trying to do the same thing here at Toulouse, so fair play to both clubs.

“The argument is that the game is poverty-stricken. It costs forty grand to come over here and it might sound parochial, short-sighted and not good for the globalism of the game, but unfortunately we’re having to watch all the pennies.”

Toulouse Olympique were allowed inclusion into the top-flight following promotion from the Championship under an exclusive agreement that they would pay for all travel costs of visiting teams and officials but clubs still have to pay to travel to Perpignan.

Pearson added, “I don’t think people are questioning what French teams bring to the game, they are just asking can we afford to go there.

“In my opinion we have to keep going; it’s not going to break us but it is an additional expense and clubs are really struggling.

“French participation in Super League is an expensive dream but we have to stick with it. I’ve enjoyed today’s experience and I’ve always enjoyed going to Catalans. I have so much respect for Bernard, Steve and Alex Chan, so we have to keep going.”

While Pearson thinks it is a price worth paying, he can understand some people questioning the validity of the added expense at a time when other factors are having a crippling financial effect on the game in the UK.

He added, “It’s not the French clubs’ fault that Rugby League is in a financial crisis, there is a bigger picture for the game here.

“We need more money coming into the sport and I think we need to turn to the Government.

“We are supposed to be levelling up in the north of England; well the Government needs to get off its backside and start helping us.

“Government was really helpful during Covid but we have to pay back £25 million, that’s one year’s broadcast deal revenue for the Super League and we can’t afford it.

“We don’t have hundreds of millions like rugby union. For our sport to pay back this loan immediately is fanciful.

“The Government has said it is determined to level up towns on the M62 and I hope somebody is doing something about it, because if not I’ll get off my backside and go and do something about it myself.

“Otherwise, we’re going to the wall and it the biggest challenge we have ever faced.

“It was good to see the Speaker of the House of Commons becoming the next President of the RFL and I would love an audience with Lindsay Hoyle.

“There is so much going on in the game that is good; you can see the athletes, how tough they are and how they represent their communities with pride.

“Is it too much to ask the Government to support us? Rugby League is in key strategic northern towns and we have to make sure we are still around in 25 years’ time.

“What’s £25 million to this Government? It’s not a lot of money but to Rugby League it’s a fortune.”

