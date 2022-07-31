‘We blew it again’: Steve McNamara rues latest Catalans Dragons defeat

Catalans Dragons will need psychological therapy at training this week according to coach Steve McNamara.

Saturday night’s incredible 36-32 Golden Point defeat to Leeds Rhinos has left his players in a state of shock and squad preparations for this weekend’s trip to Castleford Tigers will involve more talking than running, according to the Dragons’ chief.

“It’s a very strange atmosphere in the dressing room and it’s going to take some time for us to reflect on and overcome this,” said McNamara in the post-match press conference after his side had crumbled from a 30-6 lead mid-way through the second-half to extra-time defeat against a 12-man Rhinos.

A Richie Myler hat-trick and match-winning try from Aidan Sezer gave Leeds the points after prop Matt Prior had been sent off and McNamara said his players were finding it difficult to come to terms with the manner of the defeat.

He added, “It’s hurt us badly. We had some late withdrawals and some adversity but the players were tremendous for a long period in that game.

“It’s a huge disappointment for us tonight, we did so well with the personnel that we had and how we set the game up and what we did and how we attacked the game.

“For a team that for the best part of 60 minutes was so together, we separated quickly. Leeds had nothing to lose at that stage and played some high-risk Rugby League and everything came off for them.

“They had to get it 100 per cent right and we had to get it 100 per cent wrong and that’s what happened, so we ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“To do what we did at the end of the game, we got what we deserved, sport is very harsh and once momentum swings, and it swung quickly, we stopped working together defensively and stopped moving.

“We had the opportunities before and during Golden Point to win the game with field-goals. We should have learned the lessons from the Castleford and Huddersfield games but we blew it again.

“It’s extremely disappointing for everyone involved.”

Catalans were without ten senior players through injury and suspension but McNamara refused to blame the lack of first-team regulars for the defeat.

He added, “We were missing players, yes, but the players out there today are good enough to understand what we needed to do.”

McNamara is hoping to have Aussie backs Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May back for the Castleford game while fellow Aussie Dylan Napa serves the last game of his five-match suspension.

Winger Tom Davies is almost ready to return following his knee injury, although Mike McMeeken may need more time to recover from his broken hand.

Second-rower Matt Whitley is five weeks off recovering from his knee ligament damage while prop Julian Bousquet has been ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on his knee.

