Hull FC’s Jake Trueman responds to claims he is out for rest of Super League 2024

JAKE TRUEMAN has responded to claims that he will miss the rest of the 2024 Super League season.

Rugby League Live reported yesterday that Trueman was set to the remainder of this year’s campaign after suffering an Achilles injury.

However, the Hull halfback has insisted that his Achilles is good to go and that it is a strained calf muscle.

Trueman posted on X: “Achilles is all good just pulled a muscle in my calf, nothing too serious, hopefully get a few games in before the end of the season ⚫️⚪️”

Meanwhile, Hull boss Simon Grix said this to BBC Radio Humberside: “He’s gone, potentially for the rest of the season.

“Truey felt like he had a bit of tightness in his Achilles, not the one he injured last year, but the other side, and as a precaution because of what he’s been through, we didn’t want to risk anything.

“We sent him for a scan, and we all got shocked really. He thought it was just going to be a bit of tightness, but he’s got a couple of tears on muscles close to his Achilles, which is putting some strain on his Achilles.

“They need to heal now, and that will take however long it takes, but with seven weeks left, we’ll be lucky to see him again, I think. It puts further strain on where we are at.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast