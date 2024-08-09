St Helens star Jack Welsby breaks silence on injury and potential return

ST HELENS star Jack Welsby has broken his silence on his injury and potential return date.

The fullback suffered a significant hamstring tendon injury in Saints’ hammering by Leigh Leopards last month, with head coach Paul Wellens initially giving Welsby a six to eight week prognosis.

The date being touted is Friday 20 September when Saints will go up against Leigh in the last game of the regular season, and Welsby is hoping to return then too.

Live on Sky Sports last night, Welsby was asked by host Brian Carney if that date was realistic to which the Saints star replied: “I’m hoping so, I’m trying my best. I’ve got my head into my rehab and I’m taking it day by day.

“The more it’s going on, the better I’m feeling and the better it will get. I’m no expert in this part of the game as I don’t get injured too much.”

