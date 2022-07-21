Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul makes move to Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity have signed fullback Jamie Shaul on loan from Hull FC until the end of the season.

Shaul has spent his whole career with hometown club Hull, making almost 200 appearances to date, but has been out of favour more recently.

The one-cap England international has been allowed to leave for the rest of the year to join a Wakefield side bottom of the table and battling desperately for Super League survival.

“It’s fantastic to be able to bring Jamie Shaul in,” said Wakefield head coach Willie Poching, who is currently without regular fullback Max Jowitt through injury.

“He’s a winner and he knows what success looks like. Hopefully his energy and his experience will be infectious on us and we’re very fortunate to be able to bring someone like him in at this stage of the season.

“Jamie is excited by the challenge that lies ahead of us and he’s more than ready to roll his sleeves up and help in our push to go forward.”