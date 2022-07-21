Castleford Tigers fullback Niall Evalds expected to miss rest of season

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford expects fullback Niall Evalds to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Evalds suffered the injury while scoring a try in Castleford’s win over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Radford said there was a chance of him still featuring at the end of the year but that his season was most likely over.

“I can’t see him being available from now to the end of the season,” said Radford, who has already lost Jake Trueman and Ryan Hampshire from his spine for the rest of the year.

“I think he’d be an absolute push for the play-offs but his season looks pretty done.”

It completes a miserable year for Evalds, who has only played ten times in 2022 due to a succession of injuries.

The only good news for Castleford ahead of Friday’s trip to Hull FC is that Gareth O’Brien is “good to go”, in Radford’s words, following his own absence with a calf issue.