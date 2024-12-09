Ticket sales for Super League Magic Weekend 2025 hit brilliant number already

THE 2025 Super League Magic Weekend will be back at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park for the first time since 2023 following a year’s hiatus at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United.

The 2024 version flopped, with just 53,103 people flocking to Leeds, making it the second lowest attended Magic Weekend since the concept began back in 2007.

But, with the weekend heading back to Newcastle, rugby league fans have responded and ticket sales have already hit 10,000.

The 2025 line-up, determined as usual by the league placings, includes a repeat of the 2024 Challenge Cup Final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves as the Sunday afternoon centrepiece – and a first ever Magic staging of the classic Super League rivalry between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night.

Wakefield Trinity will mark their return to Magic after a one-year absence from Super League with a match against their local rivals Castleford Tigers to round off the weekend on Sunday evening, and the action will kick off with two fixtures to revive memories of famous Million Pound Matches of the past – Leigh Leopards versus Catalans Dragons, and Hull KR against Salford Red Devils.

Sunday’s programme will kick off with Huddersfield Giants defending their impressive Magic Weekend record against a Hull FC team who will be desperate to bounce back after consecutive Magic defeats against Castleford and London Broncos.

Each of the 12 clubs has already been allocated an end of St James’ Park for their supporters.

Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and St Helens will be at the Gallowgate End on Saturday, with Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos at The Leazes.

On Sunday, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity are at The Leazes, with Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers at the Gallowgate.

