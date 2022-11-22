Samoa boss Matt Parish leaves door open for potential Super League gig as he turns his back on NRL coaching

SAMOA head coach Matt Parish has left the door open for a potential Super League gig as he turns his back on an NRL coaching return.

The Australian led Samoa to the Rugby League World Cup Final after being subject to a barrage of abuse following a 60-6 thrashing by England in round one.

However, Parish and Samoa got their own back on England in the semi-final, with Stephen Crichton’s drop goal sending Parish’s men through to the final where they met Australia.

Though he had a very short spell in England coaching the Salford Red Devils back in 2011, Parish left after just six games, returning to Australia where he was appointed an assistant coach of the Manly Sea Eagles.

But, the former Balmain Tigers centre has revealed that he will not return to the NRL in a coaching role, but failed to mention a potential Super League gig.

“I know I’ll never be an NRL head coach and I’m fine with that,” Parish told Wide World of Sports.

“I’ve done my time as an assistant coach and enjoyed that.

“But I’ve been working the last few years in pathways with the NSW Rugby League and I love helping young up and comers.

“I work closely with ‘Freddy’ (Blues coach Brad Fittler) and he is great in his support of these rising players.