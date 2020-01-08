McGuire and Leuluai added to star-studded Rhinos lineup for televised testimonial

Leeds Rhinos legends Danny McGuire and Kylie Leuluai have both been added to the long list of former Rhinos stars that will take to the field against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, a game which will be televised by Sky Sports.

The pair will join former teammates Jamie Peacock, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rob Burrow on the field in a game that is raising money for Burrow, after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease as well as being Jones-Buchanan’s testimonial.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all our former players who have been in touch over the last month to help support Rob,” said Leeds’ Director of Rugby, Sinfield.

“Whilst only six will take the field, we know we are representing them all out there. There are lots of former team mates of Rob and Jamie coming to the game and it will be an unparalleled occasion.”