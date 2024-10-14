Wakefield Trinity star shares heartbreaking message following injury ahead of Championship Grand Final

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Josh Griffin will miss this weekend’s Championship Grand Final against Toulouse Olympique after suffering an injury in his side’s 22-13 win over York Knights yesterday.

Griffin left the field in the first-half with what looked like a hip injury, with the former Hull FC man appearing in agony as he signalled immediately to be substituted.

The 34-year-old has been a key figure for Trinity in their romp home to the top of the Championship table and played a crucial role during Wakefield’s first-half against York.

However, Griffin was forced off as half-time loomed, and now the veteran has given the worst prognosis ahead of the showpiece event against Toulouse on Saturday.

Griffin took to X to reveal: “Gutted is an understatement. To stay injury free all season and then get injured in a semi final and miss the final is a tough pill to swallow 😟.

“But il look forward to watching the boys finish the job and get the club back to where it deserves to be. 🔴⚪️🔵”

