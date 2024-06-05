Hull KR and Hull FC make statement signings

HULL KR have signed Tom Davies and Hull FC have signed Jordan Abdull.

Catalans Dragons winger Davies will join Rovers next season on a three-year deal until the end of 2027.

Speaking on joining the Robins, Davies said: “I can’t wait to come over to the Robins. I’ve had a great time in France over the last five years. But after speaking to Willie (Peters) and seeing where Hull KR are heading now, I know that it’s something special and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of it all.

“I know a few of the lads over at Hull KR already, I was close with Ty (Tyrone May) last year and he was telling me about the philosophy of Hull KR and what the team are about. Willie (Peters) was great, he took the time to speak to me and get to know me as a player and a person.

“After speaking to him and hearing what his goals are and what he wants to do with the club it made it an easy decision for me to choose the Robins. I want to be pushing for trophies in a good team that’s striving for success.”

Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters said: “Tom (Davies) is a very exciting signing for the club. He is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the competition and his stats highlight that.

“Tom is known for his try-scoring ability and finishing near the line but he’s also a strong ball carrier and a good defender.

“We’re always looking to bring in personalities to the team and Tom will be great addition to our group as he’s a very likeable person and player. We want to bring in players who have their best years ahead of them, Tom is certainly in that category. He will be a key member of our team for a number of years.”

Meanwhile, Abdull has signed a three-year deal with Hull FC.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Abdull said: “As soon as the opportunity to join Hull FC came about, I saw it as a chance to potentially bring the curtain down on my career at the club where my professional Rugby League journey started.

“The club are recruiting the right sort of players, the right sort of off-field staff, the right sort of coaches. That screams out to me that there is an ambition to get back into a strong position and I have a huge determination to be a part of that process.

“It’s going to be nice to be back in Hull and I’m looking forward to being closer to my family again.”

Hull FC’s director of rugby, Richie Myler, said: “We’re delighted to bring Jordan back to West Hull in 2025 – securing one of the competition’s most exciting and dangerous English play-makers is significant for us as a club.

“Since our first conversation regarding the move, Jordan’s desire to return to the MKM Stadium has been clear to see. He has unfinished business here and we believe the pairing of himself and Jake Trueman next season is something our supporters can really get excited about.

“During the years since he departed the club, his talents and capabilities on the field have been clear to see throughout his time at London, Hull KR, and this season at Catalans – he brings calmness and great communication to the role, and he’s returning with some great experience gained.”

