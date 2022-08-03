Hull KR and Toulouse Olympique welcome back big players for showdown

Hull KR welcome five senior players back for Thursday’s Super League visit of Toulouse Olympique.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (neck), Matty Storton (toe), Jimmy Keinhorst (concussion) and Frankie Halton (collarbone) are in line for returns after recovering from injury, while Korbin Sims has served a ban.

However, Danny McGuire is now without Lachlan Coote (concussion), Will Dagger (ankle), Charlie Cavanaugh (knee) and Connor Moore (hand) after they all suffered injuries in last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

On-loan Sam Royle has been recalled by St Helens, meaning Hull KR are again only able to name a 20-man squad.

The Robins remain without Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Ryan Hall (calf), Jordan Abdull (quad), Albert Vete (groin), Dean Hadley (shoulder), Kane Linnett (bicep), Luis Johnson (pec), Mikey Lewis (leg), Tom Garratt (head) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Toulouse make three changes to their 21-man squad, with Daniel Alvaro back following a one-match ban.

Latrell Schamkel and Éloi Pélissier also come into the squad to replace the injured Joseph Paulo (hamstring) and Ilias Bergal (ribs), with Maxime Stefani also making way.

Lloyd White (back), Andrew Dixon (adductor) and Guy Armitage (ribs) remain absent for Sylvain Houles’ side.

Hull KR v Toulouse Olympique – Sewell Group Craven Park, Thursday 8pm

Hull KR: 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 34 Zach Fishwick, 37 Harvey Moore, 38 Connor Barley.

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 19 James Cunningham, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangaré, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.