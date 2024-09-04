Hull KR announce stadium expansion for final home games

HULL KR have announced a temporary expansion of Sewell Group Craven Park for the remainder of this season.

The current Super League leaders have sold out many of their matches at the 12,000-capacity ground this season.

A temporary 1,000-seat stand will be erected at the southern end of the stadium. The Craven Streat fan village there will remain open, the club said.

The stand will be in place for the round-27 match with Leeds – when Hull KR could potentially lift the League Leaders’ Shield – and their home play-off tie.

