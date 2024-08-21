Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Rhyse Martin speculation

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters insists that no deal has been done to bring in Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin.

Martin, who will leave the Rhinos at the end of the 2024 Super League season, has been linked with a move to Rovers as per Rugby League Live.

However, Peters has explained that the release of centre Tom Opacic earlier in the season – which has now opened up a free quota place – has no bearing on the potential signing of Martin.

“No, not at this stage but if we do bring Rhyse in, then we wll announce it. If we bring someone else in, we’ll announce it, and then we’ll talk about that player when the time is right,” Peters told BBC Humberside Sport.

“Like everything, I will always update the fans. I am a coach that certainly gives fans a lot of information when I’ve got it, and when we can get things out, and that won’t change.”

Peters went on to confirm that another recruit will be added to Rovers’ squad for 2025.

“We are going to make another signing, that’s no secret, and we’ll announce that when we can.”

Meanwhile, Martin joined the Rhinos in June 2019 from Canterbury Bulldogs, initially on a two-and-a half-year contract and he has gone on to make over 120 appearances for the club.

The PNG international also won the Challenge Cup Final with the Rhinos in 2020 and played in the 2022 Super League Grand Final.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast