St Helens forward suffers serious calf tear as Paul Wellens gives update on Konrad Hurrell future

ST HELENS forward Curtis Sironen has suffered a serious tear on his calf that will keep him out for almost the rest of the regular Super League season.

Sironen suffered the injury in the early stages of Saints’ 20-0 loss to Wigan Warriors at last week’s Magic Weekend.

Now, Saints head coach Paul Wellens has revealed the extent of the damage as well the issue with James Bell.

“Curtis Sironen has got a soleus tear which will unfortunately mean he will be out for four weeks,” Wellens said.

“Curtis has been outstanding for us this year. He has played a lot of rugby with big minutes and we have asked a lot of him.

“So it’s disappointing for him and us. James Bell has a back problem we are unsure of. It has been grumbling on for some time.

“He is another we have asked a lot of this year. He will potentially get an injection in his back today and if we get a good response there is still a chance he could play this week but it’s unlikely.

“Sione is in mind to play, he trained with us this afternoon and came through that really well.”

Meanwhile, there is still no update on the future of Konrad Hurrell, who will be out for four to five months following a neck issue.

“Konrad is now out for four to six months, he is still in the very early stages of that recovery.

“We are not really near to getting a resolution with him and his future at this stage but we do need to sit down and have those conversations.”

