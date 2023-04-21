Hull KR boss Willie Peters admits his side were “lucky” to be just 6-0 down at half-time as he hails second-half revival

HULL KR ran out 12-7 winners against the Castleford Tigers at The Jungle tonight.

It was far from pretty with both sides making a number of errors but Rovers’ steely defence was enough to get Willie Peters’ men over the line.

And Peters was happy about the result, giving Castleford a whole heap of praise for the way in which they got out after

“I thought the first-half, Cas beat us in almost every area, they moved the ball to start with and we didn’t handle that,” Peters said.

“They were more physical than us. It was only due to the few errors that they had that we were lucky to be just 6-0 behind. We were happy with that because they were the better team.

“I am really proud with how we adjusted. To come here and win is always difficult, we knew they were going to be tough tonight and so any win here is good.

“I thought they had a good plan and executed that plan well. Individuals fell off a little bit, we didn’t have the same intent with areas that we have had in the past but we adjusted at half-time.

“It was one on one areas, kick pressure that we tried to amend and running hard that we tried to amend. It was all simple basic stuff with rugby league and I thought they outplayed us in that first-half.

“It was a tasty game, players enjoy playing in those games because they are physical and that’s why rugby is the best sport in the world.”

Peters also gave an update on Jordan Abdull and Lachlan Coote after the pair had to leave the field to get patched up during the 80 minutes.

“Jordan came off and went back on and managed that game really well. Lachlan must have passed his HIA, I spoke with him that he was ok and he was fine but I need to find out the extent of what it is.

“I love the fans. They are the best fans in the competition.”