Andy Last gives update on Joe Westerman as Castleford Tigers boss questions lack of a card and Liam Watts’ sinbin

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has questioned the lack of consistency surrounding concussion protocols as his star forward Joe Westerman left the field following a heavy collision.

Westerman went into a collision with Hull KR’s Kane Linnett with the former having to be taken off the field.

Linnett, however, stayed on the field.

“Joe is shaken up, he is ok and talking,” Last said. But they need to check for any facial fractures, it was a key moment in the game.

“Joe was really organising some shapes that were threatening Hull KR and goes off due to a collision. The good thing is we have 12 days until our next game and should be ready for selection.

“The issue is with the inconsistency surrounding head clashes and concussion protocols and protecting the players.

“It was a direct head into the face, you could talk about timing. The shoulder contact was legal but he has hit Joe straight in the face with his head.”

Last believes the challenge should have seen Linnett in the bin.

“You saw last year when blokes got sinbinned, I thought it was a hefty challenge and warranted ten minutes in the sinbin albeit it wasn’t deliberate.”

“Then the fact that Liam Watts spends ten minutes in the sinbin for a push on Jordan Abdull. It’s a strange one.

“There were a lot of 50/50s that were more like 60/40s that went in KR’s favour.”