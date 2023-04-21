Hull KR hold on for priceless two points in feisty and controversial Castleford Tigers win

HULL KR held on for a 12-7 win against Castleford Tigers in a feisty affair.

The Tigers should have scored in the opening exchanges when a Jacob Miller kick was caught by Alex Mellor but the forward was held up superbly by strong KR defence.

When Castleford did cross first, though, it was justly deserved as a Miller kick was palmed back by Jordan Turner into the hands of Miller himself in the 11th minute. Paul McShane converted for a 6-0 lead.

Rovers thought they had hit back just after the midway point in the first-half, but Ryan Hall was adjudged to have knocked on from a Mikey Lewis grubber.

Liam Watts was given a sinbin for an off-the-ball tackle on Jordan Abdull as things began to get feisty as both Abdull and McShane were taken off the field for concussion with seven minutes to go.

Despite being under the pump, the Tigers succeeded in keeping their line intact as the hooter sounded and went into the sheds with a 6-0 lead.

Both McShane and Abdull returned for the second-half after passing their HIAs with Mahe Fonua almost doubling the hosts’ advantage. The Castleford winger was, however, forced into touch.

And after being penalised for a harsh high tackle, the Tigers line was finally breached when Corey Hall ran in on 48 minutes. Lachlan Coote converted to level it at 6-6.

Joe Westerman this time had to leave the field with a head knock following a clash with Sam Luckley, but Castleford rallied and Miller slotted over a drop goal to take the Tigers into a 7-6 lead.

The hosts committed a cardinal sin from the kick-off, however, allowing Abdull’s boot to bounce into touch and Matt Parcell dived over from dummy-half moments later. Coote converted to make it 12-7 just after the hour.

Abdull kicked a 40/20 to hand the visitors another chance but great defence let Castleford off the hook. And the visitors let a chance go begging moments later when Hall went to dive over, only to lose the ball.

Rovers held on despite a Castleford onslaught for a 12-7 win.

Castleford Tigers

2 Greg Eden

5 Bureta Faraimo

12 Alex Mellor

4 Jordan Turner

3 Mahe Fonua

17 Jack Broadbent

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

16 Adam Milner

11 Kenny Edwards

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

23 Suaia Matagi

28 Sam Hall

32 Liam Watts

39 Will Tate

Tries: Miller (11)

Goals: McShane 1/1

Drop goal: Miller (59)

Hull KR

1 Lachlan Coote

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

3 Tom Opacic

33 Corey Hall

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

7 Jordan Abdull

15 Rhys Kennedy

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

14 Jez Litten

17 Matty Storton

22 Dean Hadley

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Hall (48), Parcell (61)

Goals: Coote 2/2

Half-time: 6-0

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Scoring sequence: 6-0; 6-6, 7-6, 7-12