Hull KR boss Willie Peters breaks silence on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves links

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has insisted that Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is “more than happy” at the East Yorkshire club after being linked with a return to NRL side Sydney Roosters.

Waerea-Hargreaves departed the Chooks at the end of 2024 to link up with Super League side Hull KR on a one-year deal.

Late last week, leading Australian journalist, Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield stated that the Roosters should “buy out” the 36-year-old contract at Craven Park.

“You know what I’ve suggested, I reckon they should bring Jared Waerea-Hargreaves back, they should buy out his contract at Hull KR. He’s going enormous over there,” Rothfield said on Triple M.

“That footy team, that young side lack any sort of authority on the football field and that’s even with a Kangaroos prop in Lindsay Collins there.”

That has since began a snowball effect with the NRL links growing each hour, but KR boss Willie Peters insists Waerea-Hargreaves is going nowhere.

“He is more than happy here. He will see his contract out for this year,” Peters said.

“I don’t think an approach has been made from the Roosters, from my understanding.

“I’ve had a conversation with Jared and he’s more than happy and I look forward to seeing him play throughout the year.”

Peters also touched on what lies beyond 2025 for Waerea-Hargreaves given his one-year deal.

“That will be entirely up to Jared, he is going to make the call.

“He has earned the right to decide whether he wants to go again or whether it’s time to retire.

“Either way, we’d support it.”