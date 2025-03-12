Lewis Dodd’s NRL move labelled as “bizarre” as former St Helens star under fire

LEWIS DODD’S move to the NRL has been labelled as “bizarre” with the former St Helens star under fire from all angles.

The halfback was suspended for Round One of the 2025 NRL campaign, with youngster Jamie Humphreys replacing him – and doing so with aplomb.

The World Club Challenge Golden Point winner only moved to the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2025 NRL season, but NRL360 pundit Braith Anasta went in on the decision to bring Dodd across the world.

“It’s just been a bizarre decision from the start, the Dodd one, it really has,” Anasta said on NRL 360.

“Because all the reports out of the Super League from the second they signed him was… I hate saying it, but I spoke to a few people over there and they said, ‘You know, he’s a good player — in Super League’.

“But a lot of people were shocked that he signed for so much to come over here and play in the top grade, in the best league in the world.”

Dodd played in both of Souths’ trial games prior to the 2025 NRL campaign starting.