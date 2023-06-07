Hull KR star James Batchelor set to be in a neck brace for two months following serious injury as Sauaso Sue

HULL KR star James Batchelor is set to be in a neck brace for two months following a serious injury sustained in Rovers’ 26-16 loss to the Salford Red Devils at the Magic Weekend.

Batchelor left the field early in the first-half after suffering a serious injury and was later stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Now Rovers boss Willie Peters has given an update on Batchelor.

“Not good news with James, he got released from hospital in Newcastle and he still felt some tingles down his neck.

“Our team doctor has done an outstanding job, she sent him to Hull hospital who have been marvellous.

“He was in there for a few days, he came training today. he will be in neck brace for eight weeks.

“The most important thing for Batch is to get that neck sorted. He has pins and needles in his arm which is now going. It is not an ideal situation involved.”

Peters also gave an update on Jesse Sue, Dean Hadley and Lachlan Coote.

“Dean has a bit of a wrist issue. Jesse will be out for 16 weeks, he is having an operation this week.

“Lachlan is in good spirits but we aren’t sure when he will come back and play. He has had a few concussions now so it’s about making sure his head is in a good space.

“You never want to see anyone go down but he has gone down a few times now.”