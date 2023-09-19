Eight Super League players set to leave Huddersfield Giants

EIGHT players are set to leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the 2023 Super League season following a disappointing campaign.

Theo Fages, Will Pryce, Chris McQueen, Owen Trout, George Roby, Jack Ashworth, Nathan Mason and Jermaine McGillvary will all depart the Giants upon the end of the 2023 season.

Firstly, Jermaine McGillvary will leave the club upon the end of the 2023 season, ending a 13-year association with his hometown club.

Theo Fages will depart the club, to sign for Catalans Dragons as he returns home to France after a difficult year with injuries and personal circumstances.

Will Pryce will end his six-year association with the Giants, after he joined Huddersfield’s pathway system from the Bradford Bulls, and was awarded his senior debut in 2021 vs Catalans.

The son of former Super League star Leon will move to NRL side Newcastle Knights for 2024.

Nathan Mason has struggled for game time this year, while out on loan at Betfred Championship side Bradford Bulls, he suffered a broken wrist at the Summer Bash, and will now retire from the sport to move to Australia and take up another occupation.

George Roby has also spent the majority 2023 season out on loan in the Betfred Championship, firstly at Bradford Bulls and then Swinton Lions, where he will look to secure the Lions’ safety vs Halifax Panthers this weekend.

Roby will make a Championship move permanent in 2024.

Jack Ashworth and Owen Trout will also both leave the club, having secured contracts elsewhere in 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.