Tony Smith unhappy with Hull FC thrashing by Hull KR

HULL FC went down 40-0 to Hull KR this afternoon in an emphatic defeat.

The Black and Whites weren’t helped by the loss of halfback Jake Clifford midway through the first-half, but head coach Tony Smith was disappointed with the performance and the result to say the least.

“We weren’t good enough, it just wasn’t good enough that second-half. First-half I didn’t think we attacked very well, they kicked well and they are hard to deal with,” Smith said on Sky Sports after the game.

“I thought if we could have aimed up in the second-half we could have asked more questions but that didn’t happen by a long shot.

“It’s disappointing, we are going to hut from this. We are going to go away and toughen up.”

Hull suffered an injury to Clifford, but Smith feels like his players need to be better to overcome the adversity.

“We need to be good enough to overcome these injuries and the changes that are made. We are not playing confidently enough or consistently enough in large patches of matches to overcome those things

“We need to roll our sleeves up and get this campaign going.”