Departing Warrington Wolves starlet Aiden Doolan’s new club confirmed following exit from Super League side

DEPARTING Warrington Wolves starlet Aiden Doolan’s new club has been confirmed following his exit from the Super League side at the end of the 2023 season.

Doolan was one of six – alongside Daryl Clark, Peter Mata’utia, Thomas Mikaele, Greg Minikin and Jack Darbyshire – that left the Halliwell Jones Stadium following the culmination of last season.

Now, Doolan has made the move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs with Doolan, a hooker, joining the club on the recommendation of former Warrington forward Tyrone McCarthy who now heads the Rabbitohs’ pathways. Doolan will play NSW Cup and potentially Jersey Flegg next year.

“He looks great,” said South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou. “He has been one of the fittest already. He has only been in the country for two weeks but has handled it really well. We want to get him into the system. We have Damien Cook and Peter Mamouzelos in our top 30 but we wanted to strengthen our depth in that position.

“He could potentially come into the top 30 next year. Brock Gray is another (train and trialist). He has come back in great shape and he was one of the form front-rowers in the NSW Cup. I’m looking forward to watching him development.”

Doolan didn’t make a Super League appearance for the Wolves during his time at the Cheshire club.

