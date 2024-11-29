Leigh Leopards issue ten bans to supporters including lifetime suspension

LEIGH LEOPARDS have issued ten bans to supporters – including a lifetime suspension – for a pyrotechnics incident in the club’s loss to Wigan Warriors in the Super League semi-final play-offs in early October.

As a result of an investigation, a total of seven people have been issued a suspended six-month ban. In addition, two people were issued with a full one-year ban and one person with an indefinite ban.

In a statement revealed earlier this afternoon, Leigh said: “The club would like to remind supporters that pyrotechnics are prohibited in stadiums and are against the stadium, club and RFL polices. For the safety of all, we remind supporters that Leigh Leopards will not tolerate the use of any pyrotechnics at fixtures both at home or away and we will impose sanctions for a breach of these regulations.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to the authorities, Wigan Warriors and its supporters for supporting the investigation.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast