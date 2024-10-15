RL Commercial make senior appointment

Rugby League Commercial have appointed Joe Steel to a new role as Director of Marketing and Communications.

Steel will join RL Commercial in early December from the England and Wales Cricket Board. Since February 2023, he has served as the Marketing Director for The Hundred, and more recently, as Acting Director of Marketing for the ECB.

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial Managing Director, said: “I am delighted Joe has agreed to join us, and I cannot wait for him to get started. He joins following a hugely successful Betfred Super League play-offs and Grand Final series where we achieved the highest attendance since 2017 at Old Trafford, and record television audiences through the play-offs.

“Joe will bring his experience, drive and energy to lead our marketing and communications strategies, whilst supporting the reimagination of rugby league project with strategic partners IMG.”

Joe Steel explains: “I am thrilled, and honoured, to be joining Rugby League Commercial in December. The last few weeks has provided box-office, nail-biting drama from some incredible athletes and the opportunity to work in a sport with an extensive history, passionate fans and huge growth potential made the decision easy.

“I am really looking forward to working alongside Rugby League’s brilliant Clubs and Partners to continue to connect with fans and bring new audiences into the sport.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast