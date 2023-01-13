Hull KR launch Wheelchair Rugby League side

HULL KR have launched their own Wheelchair side for 2023.

Using a grant acquired through CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants Programme at the beginning of 2022, the Robins have introduced a Wheelchair provision to the Foundation’s community teams.

The launch event takes place on Sunday 26th February at 11:30am, and will be held at St Mary’s College, Cranbrook Avenue, Kingston upon Hull, HU6 7TN.

This unique training session will offer new participants the chance to take part in the ever-growing Wheelchair game.

Hull KR Wheelchair Rugby League Head Coach, Liam Waslin, is thrilled to start this new journey following the success of last year’s Rugby League World Cup, that saw England Wheelchair team crowned World Champions.

“I am excited to see the Wheelchair programme grow and provide opportunities to disabled and non-disabled people to play an inclusive variant of Rugby League,” he explained.

“With the World Cup grabbing the attention of people all over the world, but particularly here in England, there is no better time to get involved.

“We welcome individuals of any level, both disabled and non-disabled, to take part as this inclusive sport is growing quickly and further extends the incredibly inclusive Robins brand.”