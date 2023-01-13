The biggest attendance from every Super League season as Wigan Warriors and St Helens stand out

THROUGHOUT the Super League era, there have been some incredible attendances with the overall top flight record being 31,555 people that flocked to Barcelona’s Nou Camp back in 2019.

However, when charting through the 27 years of Super League, there have been some notable standouts in terms of the largest attendances.

For example, the Wigan Warriors have been leading the way throughout the Super League era, being responsible for 15 of the 26 largest attendances in the summer era, St Helens 13 and Leeds Rhinos nine.

Here is every Super League season’s largest attendance:

1996 – Round 13 – June 21st – Wigan 35 St Helens 19 – Central Park – 20,429

1997 – Round 14 – June 29th – Leeds 16 Bradford 32 – Headingley – 19,137

1998 – Round 2 – April 12th – Bradford 6 Leeds 26 – Odsal – 19,188

1999 – Round 15 -June 18th – Leeds 45 Bradford 16 – Headingley – 21,666

2000 – Round 21 – July 30th – Bradford 26 Leeds 28 – Odsal – 21,237

2001 – Round 5 – April 13th – Wigan 22 St Helens 22 – JJB Stadium – 21,073

2002 – Round 26 – September 8th – Wigan 48 St Helens 8 – JJB Stadium – 18,789

2003 – Round 22 – August 8th – Leeds 16 Bradford 18 – Headingley – 23,035

2004 – Round 13 – June 5th – Bradford 12 Leeds 26 – Odsal – 23,375

2005 – Round 7 – March 25th – Wigan 22 St Helens 20 – JJB Stadium – 25,004

2006 – Round 9 – April 13th – Leeds 18 Bradford 20 – Headingley – 17,700

2007 – Round 8 – April 6th – Wigan 14 St Helens 32 – JJB Stadium – 24,028

2008 – Round 22 – July 20th – Hull FC 44 Hull KR 18 – KC Stadium – 21,283

2009 – Round 8 – Apr 10th – Hull FC 14 Hull KR 18 – KC Stadium – 22,337

2010 – Round 22 – July 16th – Wigan 16 Warrington 23 – DW Stadium – 22,701

2011 – Round 11 – April 22nd – Wigan 28 St Helens 24 – DW Stadium – 24,057

2012 – Round 27 – September 7th – Wigan 18 St Helens 26 – DW Stadium – 21,522

2013 – Round 9 – March 29th – Wigan 28 St Helens 16 – DW Stadium – 23,861

2014 – Round 26 – September 5th – Wigan 21 Leeds 6 – DW Stadium – 20,265

2015 – Round 8 – April 3rd – Wigan 12 St Helens 4 – DW Stadium – 24,054

2016 – Round 23 – July 22nd – Wigan 4 St Helens 23 – DW Stadium – 20,049

2017 – Round 9 – April 14th – Wigan 29 St Helens 18 – DW Stadium – 23,390

2018 – Round 7 – March 23rd – Leeds 24 Castleford 25 – Elland Road – 23,246

2019 – Round 15 – May 18th – Catalans 33 Wigan 16 – Camp Nou – 31,555

2020 – Round 1 – February 2nd – Leeds 4 Hull FC 30 – Headingley – 19,500

2021 – Round 20 – August 20th – Wigan 2 St Helens 26 – DW Stadium – 16,319

2022 – Round 25 – August 26th – Wigan 30 St Helens – DW Stadium – 19,210