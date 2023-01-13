The biggest attendance from every Super League season as Wigan Warriors and St Helens stand out

THROUGHOUT the Super League era, there have been some incredible attendances with the overall top flight record being 31,555 people that flocked to Barcelona’s Nou Camp back in 2019.
However, when charting through the 27 years of Super League, there have been some notable standouts in terms of the largest attendances.
For example, the Wigan Warriors have been leading the way throughout the Super League era, being responsible for 15 of the 26 largest attendances in the summer era, St Helens 13 and Leeds Rhinos nine.
Here is every Super League season’s largest attendance:
1996 – Round 13 – June 21st – Wigan 35 St Helens 19 – Central Park – 20,429
1997 – Round 14 – June 29th – Leeds 16 Bradford 32 – Headingley – 19,137
1998 – Round 2 – April 12th – Bradford 6 Leeds 26 – Odsal – 19,188
1999 – Round 15 -June 18th – Leeds 45 Bradford 16 – Headingley – 21,666
2000 – Round 21 – July 30th – Bradford 26 Leeds 28 – Odsal – 21,237
2001 – Round 5 – April 13th – Wigan 22 St Helens 22 – JJB Stadium – 21,073
2002 – Round 26 – September 8th – Wigan 48 St Helens 8 – JJB Stadium – 18,789
2003 – Round 22 – August 8th – Leeds 16 Bradford 18 – Headingley – 23,035
2004 – Round 13 – June 5th – Bradford 12 Leeds 26 – Odsal – 23,375
2005 – Round 7 – March 25th – Wigan 22 St Helens 20 – JJB Stadium – 25,004
2006 – Round 9 – April 13th – Leeds 18 Bradford 20 – Headingley – 17,700
2007 – Round 8 – April 6th – Wigan 14 St Helens 32 – JJB Stadium – 24,028
2008 – Round 22 – July 20th – Hull FC 44 Hull KR 18 – KC Stadium – 21,283
2009 – Round 8 – Apr 10th – Hull FC 14 Hull KR 18 – KC Stadium – 22,337
2010 – Round 22 – July 16th – Wigan 16 Warrington 23 – DW Stadium – 22,701
2011 – Round 11 – April 22nd – Wigan 28 St Helens 24 – DW Stadium – 24,057
2012 – Round 27 – September 7th – Wigan 18 St Helens 26 – DW Stadium – 21,522
2013 – Round 9 – March 29th – Wigan 28 St Helens 16 – DW Stadium – 23,861
2014 – Round 26 – September 5th – Wigan 21 Leeds 6 – DW Stadium – 20,265
2015 – Round 8 – April 3rd – Wigan 12 St Helens 4 – DW Stadium – 24,054
2016 – Round 23 – July 22nd – Wigan 4 St Helens 23 – DW Stadium – 20,049
2017 – Round 9 – April 14th – Wigan 29 St Helens 18 – DW Stadium – 23,390
2018 – Round 7 – March 23rd – Leeds 24 Castleford 25 – Elland Road – 23,246
2019 – Round 15 – May 18th – Catalans 33 Wigan 16 – Camp Nou – 31,555
2020 – Round 1 – February 2nd – Leeds 4 Hull FC 30 – Headingley – 19,500
2021 – Round 20 – August 20th – Wigan 2 St Helens 26 – DW Stadium – 16,319
2022 – Round 25 – August 26th – Wigan 30 St Helens – DW Stadium – 19,210