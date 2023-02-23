Paul Rowley set for “some straight-talking” after unhappy Salford Red Devils defeat as he hails Hull KR

SALFORD RED DEVILS went down at home against Hull KR tonight in a disappointing 24-10 defeat.

The Red Devils were leading 4-0 at half-time but succumbed to three tries in 13 minutes early in the second-half to find themselves staring down the barrel of defeat.

And for head coach Paul Rowley, it was a disappointing evening, though the Salford boss did commend Hull KR for their play.

“It’s a bit of a flattener really,” Rowley said on Sky Sports.

“Before half-time I thought our execution was off. Some of that resulted in errors, but even some of our depth and tempo wasn’t there.

“I’ve got to pay credit to Hull KR for their effort and scramble as well as their game management in the second-half and through that our defence was sloppy and we got fractured well too easily in that second-half.

“Some of the errors were a little bit immature, they weren’t forced errors, they were silly. We pride ourselves on our detail being a little better than other teams but I feel like we took the wrong options sometimes.

“I knew they were a good team, I thought their spirit was huge and there were a lot of lessons in there. There will be some straight-talking tonight.”