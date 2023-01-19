Rugby Football Union lowers tackling height in law that could have rugby league repercussions

RECENTLY, there has been a major crackdown on foul play and high shots in both rugby union and rugby league.

Now, the 15-man code has gone one step further by bringing in a reduced tackling height across the community game for the 2023-24 season in a move that could have repercussions for the 13-man game.

Tackles are now set to made at the waistline and below with the aim of a defender to put their heads in the safest possible place.

The ball carrier is also set to be given added responsibility by avoid late ‘dipping’ in the tackle so a bent tackler is no longer at risk of head-to-head contact with match officials focusing on both the ball carrier and tackler if head contact does occur.

In a statement the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said: “Designed to improve player safety and informed by data, this change aims to reduce head impact exposure and concussion risk in the tackle for both the ball carrier and tackler. Evidence from studies has consistently demonstrated that higher contact on the ball carrier and closer proximity of the ball carrier and tacklers’ heads are associated with larger head impacts (as measured by smart mouthguards) and an increased risk of concussion.

“Lowering the height of the tackle and encouraging the tackler to bend more at the waist will minimise the risk of this occurring while maintaining the tackle as an integral part of the game.”

Speaking about the law change to be implemented in season 2023/24, RFU President Nigel Gillingham said: “Players’ welfare must always be at the centre of decisions we make about how we play the game of rugby. Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure and the risk of concussion.

“The RFU Council is able to influence how the game is played at the community level in this country and, therefore, has unanimously supported the decision to lower the tackle height to waist level. The tackle will remain the primary method of stopping the ball carrier using safe techniques that are taught from an early age.”

With this in mind and the introduction of such a law, could rugby league follow suit?