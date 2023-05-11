Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson slams fake rumours after dropping Jermaine McGillvary for performance-based reasons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson is not afraid to make big decisions on the back of poor results.

The Giants have lose three games in a row, with veteran winger Jermaine McGillvary being taken out of the squad by Watson following his performance in Huddersfield’s loss to Hull FC a fortnight ago.

“He understands why he is out and that’s the first and foremost. He knows what we ask of him and what we need him to do for the team which he didn’t do in the Hull game. It is performance-based on the back end of that,” Watson said.

“He is a big quality player and needs to find his way back in. He shouldn’t be sat on the sidelines through lack of performance which is a key things for us.”

With McGillvary out of contract at the end of the season, there has been no talk of retirement as of yet.

“Jez needs to get his head down and work hard, which he has done this week. We haven’t had that conversation about retirement, we have spoken about this year instead.

“He is happy to crack on this year and look beyond this year but the more and more he doesn’t play, the more he might think about it.”

Watson went on to slam fake rumours circulating about McGillvary.

“He is a top player and a good bloke. When something happens and players don’t play, rumours are spread.

“We had one this morning, Matty English didn’t play because he got knocked out in training by Jermaine McGillvary because he was angry at being left out!

“People don’t know what’s going on in the inside. People are guessing and making stories up.”