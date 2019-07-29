Warriors bring George Burgess to Super League

Wigan Warriors have lured George Burgess away from the NRL and to Super League for the 2020 season.

The England international has signed a three-year deal with the Warriors signalling the end of ten years playing at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“After speaking to Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski, it’s clear to me that there’s something special happening at Wigan Warriors in 2020 and beyond,” Burgess said.

“Although it’s a huge decision to leave the NRL and say goodbye to Souths, I’m excited as to what the future will hold at Wigan Warriors and the Betfred Super League.”