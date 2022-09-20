Hull KR sign up Salford Red Devils prop for 2023

Hull KR have signed prop forward Sam Luckley from Super League rivals Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract.

The Kirkcaldy-born Scottish international joined Salford in 2021 from Newcastle Thunder, helping them reach the Super League play-offs this season.

But he will make the switch to East Yorkshire from next year to join Hull KR, where Willie Peters is taking over as head coach.

“I’m really excited to get started at Hull KR. I played there for a few games in KR’s Academy so I’m looking forward to coming back and playing in front of those fans,” said Luckley.

“I’ve had a great two years at Salford. It was a sink-or-swim in my mind, I had to prove myself. I think I’ve played well at Salford over this past year.

“It’s been a whirlwind; I’m looking forward to the next two years and developing further under Willie Peters.”