Hull KR thrash Hull FC in emphatic Super League triumph

HULL KR thrashed Hull FC to retain local bragging rights in an emphatic display of skill, power and pace.

The Robins set the tone early on, starting the brighter of the two sides with Ryan Hall finishing in the corner off a pinpoint Jordan Abdull kick, though there was question marks over a possible knock-on in the air. Lachlan Coote converted for a 6-0 lead.

And it was Abdull’s fierce bomb that laid the platform for the second try as Jamie Shaul failed to control the spiral and Tom Opacic pounced for a poacher’s try. Coote again converted to make it 12-0.

Coote added a penalty for a high tackle on Matt Parcell, but KR were reduced to 12 men when James Batchelor took Jake Clifford down with a hip drop offence, with the halfback subsequently stretchered off the field.

The Black and Whites couldn’t take advantage, though, as they still trailed 14-0 at the break.

To rub salt into the wounds, the Robins struck first after the break with Batchelor turning from villain to hero after latching onto a short Abdull pass. Coote converted to make it 20-0.

Things got even worse for the hosts moments later when Ryan Hall broke down the left with his pass inside to Coote perfect. The latter converted to extend KR’s lead to 26-0.

Hall went in himself just before the hour with a brilliant finish before the winger set Mikey Lewis free a minute after as Coote made it 36-0 with the boot.

It was a superb hat-trick for Hall who went in unopposed in the last ten minutes to rack up the 40-point mark as Hull simply had no reply as the Robins recorded a 40-0 drubbing.

Hull FC

Jamie Shaul

Adam Swift

Liam Sutcliffe

Carlos Tuimavave

Darnell McIntosh

Ben McNamara

Jake Clifford

Brad Fash

Brad Dwyer

Chris Satae

Jordan Lane

Josh Griffin

Joe Cator

Substitutes

Kane Evans

Ligi Sao

Scott Taylor

Mitieli Vulikijapani

Hull KR

Lachlan Coote

Sam Wood

Tom Opacic

Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Ryan Hall

Mikey Lewis

Jordan Abdull

Rhys Kennedy

Matt Parcell

George King

James Batchelor

Kane Linnett

Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

Sauaso Sue

Jez Litten

Dean Hadley

Sam Luckley

Tries: Hall 3, Opacic, Batchelor, Coote, Lewis

Goals: Coote 6/8

Sinbin: Batchelor (33) – hip drop tackle