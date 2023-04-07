Hull KR thrash Hull FC in emphatic Super League triumph

HULL KR thrashed Hull FC to retain local bragging rights in an emphatic display of skill, power and pace.
The Robins set the tone early on, starting the brighter of the two sides with Ryan Hall finishing in the corner off a pinpoint Jordan Abdull kick, though there was question marks over a possible knock-on in the air. Lachlan Coote converted for a 6-0 lead.
And it was Abdull’s fierce bomb that laid the platform for the second try as Jamie Shaul failed to control the spiral and Tom Opacic pounced for a poacher’s try. Coote again converted to make it 12-0.
Coote added a penalty for a high tackle on Matt Parcell, but KR were reduced to 12 men when James Batchelor took Jake Clifford down with a hip drop offence, with the halfback subsequently stretchered off the field.
The Black and Whites couldn’t take advantage, though, as they still trailed 14-0 at the break.
To rub salt into the wounds, the Robins struck first after the break with Batchelor turning from villain to hero after latching onto a short Abdull pass. Coote converted to make it 20-0.
Things got even worse for the hosts moments later when Ryan Hall broke down the left with his pass inside to Coote perfect. The latter converted to extend KR’s lead to 26-0.
Hall went in himself just before the hour with a brilliant finish before the winger set Mikey Lewis free a minute after as Coote made it 36-0 with the boot.
It was a superb hat-trick for Hall who went in unopposed in the last ten minutes to rack up the 40-point mark as Hull simply had no reply as the Robins recorded a 40-0 drubbing.
Hull FC
Jamie Shaul
Adam Swift
Liam Sutcliffe
Carlos Tuimavave
Darnell McIntosh
Ben McNamara
Jake Clifford
Brad Fash
Brad Dwyer
Chris Satae
Jordan Lane
Josh Griffin
Joe Cator
Substitutes
Kane Evans
Ligi Sao
Scott Taylor
Mitieli Vulikijapani
Hull KR
Lachlan Coote
Sam Wood
Tom Opacic
Shaun Kenny-Dowall
Ryan Hall
Mikey Lewis
Jordan Abdull
Rhys Kennedy
Matt Parcell
George King
James Batchelor
Kane Linnett
Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
Sauaso Sue
Jez Litten
Dean Hadley
Sam Luckley
Tries: Hall 3, Opacic, Batchelor, Coote, Lewis
Goals: Coote 6/8
Sinbin: Batchelor (33) – hip drop tackle