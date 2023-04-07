Sky Sports forced to apologise for delay and sound quality in Hull FC-Hull KR derby

SKY SPORTS have been forced to apologise for a delay and the sound quality before and during the Hull FC-Hull KR derby.

In one of the most hotly anticipated clashes in recent years, Sky were forced to postpone the coverage of the game due to “technical issues.”

The coverage was set to begin at 12:15 but only started at 12:25, with the broadcaster showing Grand Final Gold from 2014 and 2015 instead before the coverage began.

Sky Sports pundit Brian Carney has also apologised for the footage with the sound and picture quality lacking in patches.