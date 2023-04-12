Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC: Team news and injuries as new signing absent again for Rohan Smith’s side

LEEDS RHINOS host Hull FC on Friday night hoping to back up their big 18-17 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.
Hull, meanwhile, could not have played much worse against local rivals Hull KR, who ran out 40-0 winners at the MKM Stadium.
This is a re-run of the Round Two clash which saw the Black and Whites run out winners – the last time they registered two points in Super League.
Team news and injuries
James Donaldson and Sam Walters return to Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad after featuring for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration on Monday. However, there is still no place for Derrell Olpherts after he missed last week’s game against Huddersfield Giants.
Hull will be without the banned Kane Evans and Mitieli Vulikijapani whilst Jamie Shaul and Jake Clifford will miss this game through injury. Tex Hoy is still out too. Andre Savelio, Joe Lovodua, Cam Scott and Harvey Barron are included by Tony Smith.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
29 Jack Sinfield
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
27 Will Gardiner
29 Jamie Shaul
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer