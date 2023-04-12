Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC: Team news and injuries as new signing absent again for Rohan Smith’s side

LEEDS RHINOS host Hull FC on Friday night hoping to back up their big 18-17 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Hull, meanwhile, could not have played much worse against local rivals Hull KR, who ran out 40-0 winners at the MKM Stadium.

This is a re-run of the Round Two clash which saw the Black and Whites run out winners – the last time they registered two points in Super League.

Team news and injuries

James Donaldson and Sam Walters return to Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad after featuring for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration on Monday. However, there is still no place for Derrell Olpherts after he missed last week’s game against Huddersfield Giants.

Hull will be without the banned Kane Evans and Mitieli Vulikijapani whilst Jamie Shaul and Jake Clifford will miss this game through injury. Tex Hoy is still out too. Andre Savelio, Joe Lovodua, Cam Scott and Harvey Barron are included by Tony Smith.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

29 Jack Sinfield

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

27 Will Gardiner

29 Jamie Shaul

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer