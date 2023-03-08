Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries

LEEDS RHINOS host Wakefield Trinity after earning their first win of the 2023 Super League season with a superb 25-24 win over reigning champions St Helens.

The form of Wakefield, however, couldn’t be starker with three losses from three consigning them to the bottom of the table.

Neither side were given any suspensions by the Match Review Panel, though Leeds forward Sam Walters was fined and charged.

Team news and injuries

Leeds will be without Kruise Leeming with the former captain being forced to leave the field in the win over St Helens last week, but Harry Newman, Corey Johnson and James Bentley could all make their first appearance of the season for Rohan Smith’s side. Justin Sangare is not included for the Rhinos with Leon Ruan potentially in line for his Leeds debut.

Meanwhile, Wakefield star Lewis Murphy will be out for the season after suffering a horror ACL injury. Kelepi Tanginoa and Max Jowitt are still long-term casualties. Reece Lyne and Tom Lineham could return for Mark Applegarth.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

22 Sam Walters

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

31 Leon Ruan

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

3 Corey Hall

4 Reece Lyne

5 Tom Lineham

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

25 Sam Eseh

26 Dane Windrow