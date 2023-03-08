Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries

LEEDS RHINOS host Wakefield Trinity after earning their first win of the 2023 Super League season with a superb 25-24 win over reigning champions St Helens.
The form of Wakefield, however, couldn’t be starker with three losses from three consigning them to the bottom of the table.
Neither side were given any suspensions by the Match Review Panel, though Leeds forward Sam Walters was fined and charged.
Team news and injuries
Leeds will be without Kruise Leeming with the former captain being forced to leave the field in the win over St Helens last week, but Harry Newman, Corey Johnson and James Bentley could all make their first appearance of the season for Rohan Smith’s side. Justin Sangare is not included for the Rhinos with Leon Ruan potentially in line for his Leeds debut.
Meanwhile, Wakefield star Lewis Murphy will be out for the season after suffering a horror ACL injury. Kelepi Tanginoa and Max Jowitt are still long-term casualties. Reece Lyne and Tom Lineham could return for Mark Applegarth.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
22 Sam Walters
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
31 Leon Ruan
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
3 Corey Hall
4 Reece Lyne
5 Tom Lineham
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
22 Rob Butler
25 Sam Eseh
26 Dane Windrow