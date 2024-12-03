Hull KR-York clash Amsterdam throws up confusion for Challenge Cup tie

HULL KR and York Knights are set to play each in Amsterdam on the weekend of January 25/26, but the Knights have also been drawn to play Keighley Cougars in the second round of the Challenge Cup that weekend.

The Amsterdam friendly was arranged a number of months ago in a bid to help grow the sport of rugby league in the Netherlands, but a clash with rugby league’s most prestigious competition throws up some questions.

Both Rovers and York have been diligently working to ensure the clash at Amsterdam’s NRCA Stadium is well attended and known about, but the Cougars are now somewhat left in the dark over their Challenge Cup tie.

At the time of announcing the fixture, Rovers’ chief executive Paul Lakin said: “After working with the Netherlands National Rugby League Governing body in the community for some time, we are delighted to extend our partnership to take the club on tour to play a game in Amsterdam in January 2025.

“With direct transport links to Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and a long history of trading with the docks of Hull, the great country of the Netherlands are almost neighbours for us, with Amsterdam being a shorter distance away from East Hull in miles than Aberdeen or Devon, as the crow flies.

“With over 100 Rugby clubs in the country, it’s a natural territory for us to explore new male and female pathways and grow our footprint, whilst giving our fans the opportunity to have a fantastic weekend away in one of Europe’s best cities.

“We are planning a full takeover, from fan parties to the Foundation spending time in schools in the build-up. Gameday itself will be our full, unique, Sewell Group Craven Park experience on tour and it will be a great experience for both our loyal supporters, and the local audience we aim to attract.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast