Warrington Wolves outside back Jake Thewlis makes loan move to Super League side

WARRINGTON WOLVES outside back Jake Thewlis has made a loan move to Salford Red Devils.

The outside back will link up with his new teammates ahead of this weekend’s Rivals Round trip to Catalans Dragons in Round Eight of Super League.

After playing his junior rugby with Waterhead Warriors, Thewlis joined the Wire academy and progressed through the ranks into the Reserve grade set-up.

The 19-year-old made his Super League debut on the wing against Wigan Warriors in June 2024, before heading out on loan to London Broncos.

In 2025 so far, Thewlis has scored two tries in the Wolves’ Challenge Cup third round tie with Whitehaven and another try in their Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos.