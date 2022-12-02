Hull KR’s major new signing to undergo surgery following knee problem

NEW Hull KR signing Rhys Kennedy will undergo minor knee surgery next week in preparation for the 2023 Super League season.

Kennedy will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery after encountering issues early in pre-season. The minimally invasive surgery is to clear out debris in the internal knee joint.

Following surgery, the towering prop will then undergo rehabilitation and aim to be fully fit by the start of the 2023 season.

It’s a blow for the Robins considering that Kennedy was expected to be one of those new signings that would take Super League by storm, but the hope that he will be fit for the new season is a positive.

Kennedy followed head coach Willie Peters from the NRL alongside Tom Opacic and Jessie Sue as KR look to continue the momentum that previous head coach Tony Smith started in his period at the club.