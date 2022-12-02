Rugby league star given second chance in the top flight after returning from doping ban

RUGBY league star Bronson Xerri has been given a second chance to make a rugby league career after being signed by the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2024.

Despite having almost a year left on his doping ban, Canterbury will break Xerri’s four-year exile by giving him a cut-price two-year deal for 2024 and beyond.

“The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs would like to confirm the club has issued a playing contract to Bronson Xerri for the 2024 and 2025 NRL Season,’’ a statement on the Bulldogs’ website revealed.

“The club is continuing to work with the NRL Integrity Unit to ensure full compliance is undertaken, before Bronson is able to return to the sport in November 2023.’’

In his four years spent out of the game, Xerri has worked on building sites and trained alone in his own garage in a bid to keep up his fitness until his ban is up.

His suspension will formally expire on November 24, 2023 which is when he will be free to commence pre-season training with the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season.

The NRL also confirmed that Xerri’s contract wouldn’t be registered until his ban was formally lifted.